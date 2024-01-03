Turkey's yearly inflation rises to 64.77 percent in December, 13-month high

(MENAFN) In December 2023, Turkey's annual inflation rose to a 13-month high, reaching 64.77 percent, as reported on Wednesday.



This figure, although surpassing the 61.98 percent recorded in November 2023, fell below market forecasts, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Authority (TurkStat).



A survey conducted by a Turkish news agency had anticipated a year-on-year increase in consumer prices of 65.19 percent and a month-on-month rise of 3.19 percent.



Breaking down the data by main groups, the sector of hotels, cafes, and restaurants experienced the most substantial annual price surge, recording a notable 93.24 percent, while housing posted the lowest increase at 40.39 percent.



The cost of food saw a significant annualized spike of 72.01 percent in December, following a 67.16 percent increase in November.



On a monthly basis, Turkey's consumer prices index climbed by 2.93 percent, marking the fifth consecutive month of easing. Notably, the rate of the hike was the slowest observed in seven months.



Both Turkey's Central Bank and the government's medium-term program had foreseen a year-end inflation rate of 65 percent for 2023, aligning closely with the actual figures reported.

