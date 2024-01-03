Air Canada faces notable setbacks in operational efficiency throughout 2023

(MENAFN) In a recent analysis conducted by Cirium, a prominent aviation analytics firm, Air Canada, the nation's premier carrier, faced notable setbacks in its operational efficiency throughout 2023. The report revealed that among North America's ten most expansive airlines, Air Canada recorded the least impressive on-time performance, with only 63 percent of its 276,451 flights adhering to their scheduled arrival times. This deficiency implies that a staggering approximately 140,000 flights faced delays, arriving at their destinations more than 15 minutes behind schedule.



Contrastingly, Delta Air Lines emerged as the frontrunner in punctuality, boasting an impressive 85 percent on-time arrival rate out of its vast fleet of over 1.6 million flights. Following closely, Alaska Airlines secured the second position, with 82 percent of its 404,925 flights maintaining punctuality. On the Canadian aviation front, WestJet, another significant player in the country's airspace, secured a mid-tier ranking, clinching the seventh spot with a 69 percent on-time performance rate for its 182,296 flights.



Addressing the persistent challenges that have marred Air Canada's operational efficiency, the airline has previously attributed its struggles to various factors such as a dearth of air traffic controllers, adverse weather conditions, and an extensive network grappling with heightened demand. Such complexities often lead to extended recovery periods following disruptions, exacerbating delays. CEO Michael Rousseau publicly acknowledged the airline's suboptimal performance, notably amidst a flurry of flight delays experienced in June and July. Despite concerted efforts, including bolstered staffing and technological enhancements, Rousseau candidly admitted during an August conference call with analysts that Air Canada's operational performance failed to meet anticipated benchmarks, underscoring the need for strategic recalibrations and improvements.

