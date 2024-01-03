Double tragedy attacks Atlantic City on New Year's Day

(MENAFN) On New Year's Day in Atlantic City, a popular gambling resort bustling with tourists, two separate and tragic incidents unfolded, leaving authorities grappling with heightened security concerns. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office reported that the police responded promptly to distress calls. The first call, received at 6:15 AM, alerted authorities to a man found critically wounded near the beach. Despite efforts, he succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. In a subsequent distressing event just over an hour later, another 911 call led the police to discover a 22-year-old male, fatally stabbed multiple times in the vicinity of the Boardwalk. As of Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement officials indicated that these incidents appeared unrelated, with no arrests made in connection to either case.



These unsettling incidents amplify the urgent calls for enhanced security measures in Atlantic City, a vibrant tourist hub frequented by approximately 27 million visitors annually. Acknowledging the escalating security imperatives, the city unveiled a substantial USD5 million initiative last October, backed by state funding. This initiative aims to integrate 200 advanced surveillance cameras, each equipped with five independent lenses, strategically positioned across various city neighborhoods. Police Chief James Sarkos elaborated on the significance of this deployment, equating it to the addition of 1,000 new cameras, fortifying the existing network of 3,000 public and private surveillance units. Although the expansive 48-block city may not achieve comprehensive coverage, the majority of Atlantic City is poised to benefit from enhanced surveillance capabilities by the project's anticipated completion.



Emphasizing the paramount importance of public safety in preserving Atlantic City's allure and economic vitality, Chief Sarkos lauded the surveillance infrastructure as a pivotal "force multiplier." He underscored its potential to augment law enforcement's efficacy, extending their vigilance to areas beyond physical reach. Sarkos affirmed, "It's a monumental investment in public safety, envisaged to fortify Atlantic City's security landscape for residents and visitors alike." However, amid ongoing investigations into the New Year's tragedies, neither the city police nor the county prosecutor's office divulged any details regarding potential footage from the existing camera network that could aid in the inquiries.

