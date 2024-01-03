European stocks show mixed start to 2024 on Tuesday’s session

(MENAFN) European stocks exhibited a mixed start to 2024 on Tuesday, following mostly double-digit gains in 2023.



The STOXX Europe 600, encompassing approximately 90 percent of the market capitalization across 17 European countries, concluded the day at 478.51, down 0.11 percent or 0.51 points.



In the previous year, the index recorded a notable 12.6 percent gain.



The UK's FTSE 100 experienced a dip of 0.15 percent or 11 points, closing the first trading day of the new year at 7,721 after achieving a 3.6 percent increase in the preceding year.



France's CAC 40 declined by 0.16 percent or 12 points, finishing at 7,530, despite posting a significant 16.4 percent increase in 2023.



In contrast, Germany's DAX 30 gained 0.11 percent or 17 points, concluding the day at 16,769. It stood out as the best-performing index in the previous year, registering an impressive gain of nearly 20 percent.



Italy's FTSE MIB saw a rise of 0.57 percent or 173 points, closing the initial trading day of 2024 at 30,525.



Spain's IBEX 35 increased by 0.79 percent or 80 points, reaching 10,182 at the closing bell.

