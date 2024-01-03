(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Cardiac Marker Testing Market was valued USD 2.45 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 6.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Cardiac Marker Testing Market ” By Product (Instruments, Reagents and Kits), By Biomarker Type (Troponin1 and T, CK-MB), By Type of Testing (Laboratory Testing, Point Of Care Testing), By Disease (Myocardial Function, Congestive Heart Failure, Acute Coronary Syndrome, Atherosclerosis Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global Cardiac Marker Testing Market Report Scope:

Market size value in 2023 USD 2.45 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 6.0 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 9.4% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Segments Covered Product , Biomarker Type , Type of Testing, Disease, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW

Market Overview

The global Cardiac Marker Testing market has emerged as a key factor in revolutionizing the treatment for various cardiac diseases and its early diagnosis. It is also effected by the changing lifestyle along with the increase in the rising geriatric population and the growing public investments for supporting the research for cardiac biomarkers has contributed towards the market expansion.

The Cardiac Marker Testing proves to be an important tool when it comes in dealing with the emergency settings where the instant decision making is very critical. The rapid diagnosis assist for the prompt initiation and the appropriate treatment of the same which can save a human life. Also the cardiac markers are able to differentiate between the cardiac and non-cardiac causes of the chest pain and discomfort this can guide in instant treatment as well.

Additionally cardiac markers are able to provide the detailed analysis about the patient's chances of experiencing the future cardiac events. This assists in the long term risk assessment and planning in addition to guidance to cardiac interventions such as percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) or coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), based on the extent of myocardial damage.

The integration of Point of Care Testing (POCT) in the healthcare settings has created growth opportunity for cardiac markers testing. The POCT allows for the fast assessment of the cardiac markers placed directly beside or in the outpatient settings. Additionally the remote POCT invention has resulted in quick results whichin turn leads to a faster treatment process thus saving both the time and patients life. Additionally this would enable the companies to develop the user friendly testing devices.

Also with the advancements in the personalized medicine and precsion diagnostics has created newer opportunities in the market. The advancements in genomics and the molecular diagnostics allows for the more personalized approach in the cardiovascular care. The cardiac markers can be integrated in the broader molecuelar profiling which can assist in identification of the specific genetic markers associated with the cardiovascular risk and response to the therapy.

Major vendors in the global Cardiac Marker Testing market:



Abbott Laboratories

Becton

BioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

DiaSorin

Dickinson and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

LSI Medience Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Tosoh Corporation

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Rise in the number of cancer cases.

Minimal invasive procedures

Early detection and accurate diagnosis of the diseases.

Increase in the healthcare expenditures Technical advancements and easy access to the healthcare facilities

Opportunities:



Advancements in the Cardiac Marker Testing for the infectious disease diagnostics such as the remote biopsy procedures.

Integration with the 3D printing technologies for creating a patient specific Cardiac Marker Testing.

Targeted therapies and the biomarker identification.

Implementation of remote biopsy procedures Growing popularity of point of care Cardiac Marker Testing

Rising Demand for Cardiac Marker Testing in Laboratory Testing Type of Testings

Based on the Type of Testing the market is segmented into Laboratory Testing, Point Of Care Testing, Liver Biopsy, Lung Biopsy, Gynaecological Biopsy, Others. The increasing adoption of Cardiac Marker Testing in Laboratory Testing Type of Testings is a significant driver which contributes towards the growth of the segment. The most prominent use of the breast Cardiac Marker Testing is the collection of tissue samples from the identified breast lesion. This collected tissue helps pathologists analyze the cells for signs of malignancy or other abnormalities. Additionally with the integration of AI powered devices it is able to provide the real time guidance during the Cardiac Marker Testing procedures. This leads to the automated needle tracking and its adjustments which is done on the basis of continuous analysis of the imaging data. The feedback improves the accuracy of the needle placements particularly in difficult to reach anatomical locations.

Also with the integration of AI it can assist pathologist in analyzing the biopsy samples more effectively. Tools such as automated image recognition and analysis can help in identifying specific cellular and molecular characteristics thus increasing the diagnostic process which allows faster and accurate interpretation of the results. Additionally AI driven diagnostics can be easily integrated with EHRs thus ensuring the information is available immediately.

North America dominates the market for Cardiac Marker Testing.

North America dominates the global Cardiac Marker Testing market. The growth in the region is attributed to the substantial efforts made by governments and the regulatory bodies which boosts the cancer screening detection in the region. The regional growth is also attributed to the increase in the rate of cardiovascular diseases in the region owing to different factors. Moreover the increasing investments along with the increase in the geriatric population has led to the growth in the region. U.S. leads the North American market closely followed by Canada. Additionally the presence of key market players like Abbott, Pfizer has led to growth in the region. As per the reports by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention- approximately 805,000 Americans have a heart attack and about 655,000 Americans die each year from heart disease

Asia Pacific, exhibits a strong growth potential in the Cardiac Marker Testing market owing to the increasing awareness and accurate diagnosis which is leading to an increase in demand for cardiac marker tests. Also the increasing healthcare expenditure along with the adoption of the advanced medical technologies and tests in the region has contributed towards the growth of the cardiac markers testings. Moreover the support from governments in the region for establishing and setting up the manufacturing plants have contributed towards the growth in the region. China dominates the Asia Pacific market followed by India.

