Hair Care Market Size To Surpass US$ 144.72 Billion By 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Hair Care Market is expected to clock US$ 144.72 billion by 2031 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The Hair Care Market is evolving with a renewed focus on holistic well-being, sustainability, and innovation. This press release aims to provide insights into the key trends, technological advancements, and the dynamic landscape of the Hair Care Market. Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: Hair Care Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 82.81 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 144.72 billion CAGR 6.4% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product Type, Indication, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Market Overview:

The Hair Care Market is experiencing a transformative phase, reflecting changing consumer preferences and a heightened awareness of the link between hair health and overall well-being. The market is expanding beyond traditional hair care products to offer a diverse range of solutions catering to different hair types and concerns.

Key Trends Driving Market Dynamics:

Consumers are increasingly prioritizing clean and sustainable beauty practices. This trend has led to the development of hair care products with natural ingredients, eco-friendly packaging, and cruelty-free formulations.The demand for personalized hair care solutions is on the rise. Companies are leveraging technology to offer customized products catering to specific hair types, textures, and individual preferences. The market is also becoming more inclusive, embracing diverse hair types and styles.The intersection of beauty and wellness is a prominent trend. Hair care products now often include ingredients that promote scalp health and overall hair vitality. Nutrient-rich formulations and products with added vitamins and minerals are gaining popularity.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type: Hair Shampoo, Hair Colorants

Indication: Dry and Dull Hair, Dry and Itchy Scalp

Distribution Channel: Pharmacy and Drug Store, Supermarket, Specialty Stores

Challenges and Opportunities:



Addressing environmental concerns, including plastic waste from packaging, presents challenges. Opportunities exist for the development of sustainable packaging solutions and the promotion of refillable options.Educating consumers about the benefits of different hair care ingredients and routines is essential. Opportunities lie in comprehensive educational campaigns to empower consumers to make informed choices.Opportunities for advancements lie in the integration of technology for personalized hair care solutions. Tools such as AI-powered hair analysis and virtual try-on experiences enhance the shopping journey for consumers.

Table of Content

Market EcosystemTimeline Under ConsiderationHistorical Years – 2021Base Year – 2022Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031Currency Used in the ReportResearch ApproachData Collection MethodologyData SourcesSecondary SourcesPrimary SourcesMarket Estimation ApproachBottom UpTop DownMarket Forecasting ModelLimitations and AssumptionsCurrent Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022)DriversRestraints/ChallengesOpportunitiesHair ShampooHair ColorantsHair ConditionerHair OilHair Serum and SprayOthersDry and Dull HairDry and Itchy ScalpWhite and Grey HairHair LossOthersPharmacy and Drug StoreSupermarketSpecialty StoresOnline StoresOthers

Browse full TOC here

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT :



Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS :



Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Buy this Premium Research Report:

Future Outlook:

The Hair Care Market is poised for continuous innovation and growth as the industry focuses on research, technological advancements, and meeting the evolving needs of consumers. The market anticipates transformative changes in how individuals approach and prioritize their hair care routines.

Browse other reports:

According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global systemic lupus erythematosus market was valued at US$ 2.46 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.2% to reach US$ 4.67 billion by 2030.

According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global X-ray bone densitometers market was valued at US$ 121 million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4% to reach US$ 172 million in 2030.

According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global body contouring devices market was valued at US$ 1.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.8% to reach US$ 4.80 billion by 2030.

According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global chronic kidney disease (CKD) drugs market was valued at US$ 13.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.2% to reach US$ 19.8 billion by 2030.

According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global Duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment market was valued at US$ 942.45 million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.23% to reach US$ 2883.4 million by 2030.





About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: ... Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter