(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Publisher Susan Katz Keating Writes Article Tying 'Swan Lake' Ballet to Major Changes Inside the Kremlin

- Susan Katz KeatingWASHINGTON , D.C., USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As reports continue to circulate about Russian President Vladimir Putin 's health, Susan Katz Keating, the publisher of Soldier of Fortune magazine, released an article giving tips on how readers should interpret the reports.The best way to interpret reports is to look at what Moscow has done in the past when changes occur within the Kremlin, Keating wrote. Previously, Moscow has sent coded signals by broadcasting performances of the famous Russian ballet, Swan Lake."This is a recurring theme dating back to Soviet times," Keating wrote. "The correlation between Swan Lake and problems inside the Kremlin may seem discordant - like ballerinas performing a 'pas de quatres' in front of an antiaircraft gun - but it has been consistent for more than 40 years."The method first was used when Soviet General Secretary Leonid Brezhnev died in 1982, she noted."It's a subtle but significant signal that has been used for decades," Keating said.Keating, who has extensive knowledge of Russian culture and politics, wrote about the phenomenon in the magazine she owns and publishes, Soldier of Fortune.Listeners in the Soviet Union first encountered the connection in 1982, Keating wrote. On November 10 of that year, the standard nightly television and radio programs inexplicably were replaced by Swan Lake. The ballet was played on a loop for some 27 hours. Then Moscow announced that General Secretary Leonid Brezhnev was dead.In her article, Keating noted other instances ranging from 1984 through 1991. Additionally, she noted that the ballet has been used as political commentary by dancers and a Russian news outlet, as recently as 2022.Soldier of Fortune magazine, known for its coverage of military, conflict, and security, has brought attention to a lesser-known aspect of Russian political messaging.To arrange for an interview with Susan Katz Keating, contact ...

