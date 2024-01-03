Salman Trains 3.5 Hours Everyday For ‘Bull’, Tweaks His Diet

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was recently seen in the Diwali release 'Tiger 3', will be seen playing the role of Brigadier Farukh Bulsara in his next film titled 'Bull'. The Bollywood superstar is undergoing rigorous physical training to look the part for this film.

Salman is training for 3.5 Hours a day and has also changed his diet a bit as a part of preparations for the role.

The team of the film started with the mahurat shot in Mumbai on December 29, and the superstar is also training with paramilitary forces.

A source said: "Salman Khan to play Brigadier Farukh Bulsara, who led Operation Cactus in 1988 in the Maldives. He will be playing a paramilitary officer in the upcoming Dharma project, to begin filming in February. The superstar is undergoing rigorous physical training to play the character of Brigadier Bulsara.”

'Bull' directed by Vishnu Varadhan, and produced by Dharma Productions, presents a retelling of Operation Cactus wherein the Indian Armed Forces, on November 3, 1988, assisted the Maldives in reclaiming control following a coup attempt led by businessman Abdullah Luthufi and the People's Liberation Organisation of Tamil Eelam (PLOTE).

The Indian forces efficiently neutralised the mercenaries and restored control to President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom's government within hours.

The source added:“The superstar is training for 3.5 hours daily to get into the skin of the character. Of course with a minor change in his diet.”

