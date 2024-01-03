South Africa to appear at ICJ to present case against Israel in January 11, 12

(MENAFN) South Africa is set to present its case against Israel's alleged genocide in Gaza at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague next week. The hearing is slated to take place on January 11 and 12, as confirmed by a Foreign Ministry official.



“We will be appearing in court of the ICJ on the 11th of this month. We will be presenting our case as to why we think based on all the evidence including the special intent of the crime of genocide, we have found that based on many statements from leaders that a special intent is available,’’ director general of the Foreign Ministry, Zane Dangor, informed a South African news agency late on Tuesday.



South Africa, a longstanding supporter of the Palestinian cause, initiated the case at the end of the previous month.



In this legal action, South Africa urged the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to examine alleged acts of genocide perpetrated by Israel in Gaza.



The request also sought an urgent declaration from the ICJ, asserting that Israel has violated its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention.



South Africa specifically asked the court to demand that Israel promptly halt all actions and measures that contravene these obligations.



Responding to these allegations, an Israeli government spokesman stated on Tuesday that Israel will contest South Africa's accusations of genocide during its appearance before the ICJ.



As of the October 7 cross-border offensive by Hamas, the death toll from the Israeli assault on Gaza has surpassed 22,000, with over half of the casualties being women and children.



A significant portion of Gaza's population, which exceeds 2.2 million, continues to endure the impacts of siege, bombardment, displacement, and food shortages.

