Biden gets listed on Putin`s ‘naughty list’ for second consecutive year

(MENAFN) In a notable diplomatic gesture, Russian President Vladimir Putin has chosen not to extend New Year's greetings to most Western leaders, including US President Joe Biden, marking the second consecutive year of strained relations. The Kremlin published Putin's felicitations to leaders of nations with whom Moscow maintains friendly ties, such as China's Xi Jinping, Brazil's Inacio Lula da Silva, India's Narendra Modi, and South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa. Notably absent from the list were leaders from most Western European countries, emphasizing the deepening rift caused by their support for Ukraine and the imposition of unprecedented sanctions on Russia.



The exclusion of Joe Biden from Putin's New Year's greetings is indicative of the ongoing tension between the two nations, particularly in the context of the Ukraine conflict. The last time Putin extended well-wishes to his American counterpart was in late 2021, just before the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict. At that time, Putin emphasized the "special responsibility for international and regional stability" shared by Russia and the United States, urging constructive interaction to address global challenges.



This year, however, the absence of greetings to Western leaders underscores the diplomatic strain resulting from geopolitical disagreements. While Western European leaders were not included in Putin's messages, he did send congratulatory notes to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. Both Orban and Vucic have expressed skepticism towards Western sanctions against Russia, aligning their positions more closely with Moscow.



The decision to omit New Year's greetings to key Western leaders further amplifies the geopolitical complexities surrounding the Ukraine conflict and the broader challenges in Russia's relations with the Western world. As tensions persist, the diplomatic landscape continues to evolve, shaping the trajectory of international relations in the coming year.





