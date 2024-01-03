Muscat Finance − National Scale Ratings and Negative Outlook Affirmed

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Corporate Rating on the Oman National Scale of Muscat Finance S.A.O.G. (MF) at ‘omA-’. The Short-Term rating on the same scale has also been affirmed at ‘omA2’. The Outlook on the ratings remains Negative.



MF is the oldest non-bank financing company (NBFC) in Oman, with a 10% market share of the Omani financing market. The financing receivables (FRs) book contracted further in 2022 and in the first nine months of 2023. While this contrasted with the growth seen at its peers, the lack of net FRs growth partly reflects the continued cautious attitude adopted towards credit extension given that businesses are still recovering from the pandemic and the potential impact of the higher financing rates. Consequently, despite an only modest increase in non-performing FRs (NPFRs) in both periods, the denominator effect meant that the NPFR ratio climbed higher. MF’s FR loss coverage ratio however improved and compared well with its peers. It would increase further with the impairment allowance that is carried in the capital reserve. It is also worth noting that financings at MF like other NBFCs are generally extended on a secured basis. However, the legal foreclosure process remains lengthy in Oman. Stage 2 FRs accounted for 13% of gross FRs at end Q3 23 which is better than the industry average of 17%. Going forward, the sound economic growth and the continued recovery of businesses from the impact of the pandemic could provide some stabilisation to asset quality, although the higher financing rate environment could also put renewed pressure on FR asset quality.



In line with its business model, the Company’s funding comprised borrowings from banks and corporate deposits. Deposits have grown in recent periods although remaining moderate in absolute terms and as a percentage of the total balance sheet. Borrowings have declined in tandem with the FRs book. Repayments were largely met through operating cash flows. As in previous years, there is some concentration in the bank lines available to the Company. The latter reflects a narrower set of bank relationships needed to fund a falling FRs book. There is also some reliance on contractually short-term facilities; however, these include several facilities which are generally rolled over on maturity. Refinancing risk is considered satisfactory and mitigated by the Company’s access to what is now a more liquid funding market in Oman and well-established relationships with lenders. At end Q3 23, wholesale funding still constituted more than half of the Company’s balance sheet. A stronger focus on corporate deposits has also led to good growth in recent periods, albeit aggregate amounts remained modest at end Q3 23. In terms of liquidity, cash and bank balances – including short-term FRs – were at a sound level. While they do not fully cover short-term obligations, the availability of bank lines ensures that MF’s effective liquid resources remain adequate.



The equity base grew modestly in both 2022 and in the period ending Q3 23 from retained earnings. Capital however remains impaired by the moderately high level of unprovided NPFRs, with some improvements seen in recent periods. The decline in borrowings has led to an improvement in both leverage and the total debt to equity ratio but these are considered neutral as they are considered too low for an NBFI to both fuel internal capital generation, as well as pay dividends. In MF’s case, there is also a need to increase FR coverage and lower the high level of unprovided NPFRs. Notwithstanding the shrinking FRs book, the net FRs coverage of total debt ratio has improved for the past three consecutive years and at end Q3 23.



As the result of a declining financing book, net financing income (NFI) contracted in 2022 and in the nine months ending Q3 23. Net profit was impacted by a relatively large litigation loss, although MF remained profitable in 2022. For the nine months ending Q3 23, the Company achieved a higher y-o-y net profit, albeit modest in absolute amount. This was supported by a reduction in operating expenses which offset the lower NFI. Profitability metrics dropped in 2022 but recovered slightly in the first nine months of 2023; ROAA on annualised basis nonetheless remained modest. Going forward, MF would need to resume growing the financing book (while at least maintaining or improving financings quality metrics) to grow revenues and improve ROAA.



Rating Outlook



The Negative Outlook indicates that CI anticipates the Long-Term rating to reduce by one notch over the next 12 months. This assumes that financing asset quality metrics will not improve significantly and/or profitability will remain low.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



For an upward revision of the Outlook to Stable, the Company would need to demonstrate both good growth in net FRs, alongside significant improvement in asset quality metrics and improved profitability. The sound economic growth and continued gradual recovery of businesses from the impact of the pandemic is likely to provide good prospects for financing growth and a stabilisation of financing asset quality.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



The current ratings may fall by more than one notch should asset quality worsen significantly or should there be further contraction of the FRs book to such an extent that the already modest profitability became further depressed. Another possible source of downward pressure could come from pressures on funding availability (and pricing), although the currently easier liquidity situation in Oman reduces the likelihood of this being a problem.



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2020-22 and the nine months to Q3 2023. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodologies used to determine the ratings are the Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Methodology, dated 27 April 2022 (see and the National Scale Ratings Criteria for Oman, dated 3 March 2021 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in November 2014. The ratings were last updated in January 2023. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.



Conditions of Use and General Limitations



The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.



Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.



Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor.



The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.





MENAFN03012024002960000411ID1107680093