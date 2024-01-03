France shifts approach towards Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a significant policy shift, France has revealed its intention to enhance Ukraine's military capabilities by focusing on bolstering its own arms production industry rather than relying solely on equipment donations. French Ambassador to Ukraine Gael Veyssiere announced this strategic adjustment, highlighting President Emmanuel Macron's government's commitment to supporting Ukraine's defense efforts. The move marks a departure from previous approaches, where France provided substantial military aid, including self-propelled howitzers, tanks, troop carriers, anti-tank and air defense missiles, and long-range Storm Shadow missiles, valued at over EUR3.2 billion (USD3.51 billion)



During an interview with radio broadcaster France Info, Ambassador Veyssiere explained that the evolving strategy aims to gradually transition towards promoting domestic arms production in Ukraine. He emphasized that the shift would take some time, outlining 2024 as the pivotal year when arms production in Ukraine is expected to increase significantly, enabling the country to rely more on its own resources produced within its territory.



This new approach from France aligns with recent developments where Western nations, including the United States, have depleted their stockpiles of weapons provided to Ukraine. The announcement reflects a broader trend as Western countries reconsider their strategies amid escalating conflict dynamics in the region.



However, this strategic adjustment comes at a challenging time for Ukraine, as Russia intensifies its military campaign with heavy drone and missile strikes targeting Ukraine's military-industrial complex. The strikes specifically focus on facilities responsible for producing missiles and drones, as well as warehouses storing long-range missiles supplied to Ukraine by the West.



The recent bombing campaign by Russia follows a Ukrainian missile strike on the Russian city of Belgorod, resulting in civilian casualties, including children. The incident has heightened tensions in the region, with some of the Western-supplied weapons allegedly used in the attack.



As France recalibrates its support for Ukraine, the geopolitical landscape in the region continues to evolve, with implications for the ongoing conflict and the broader dynamics between Russia, Ukraine, and Western nations. The shift towards promoting domestic arms production signifies a nuanced approach in aiding Ukraine's defense capabilities, emphasizing the importance of self-sufficiency in confronting regional security challenges.





MENAFN03012024000045015687ID1107680086