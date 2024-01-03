BCC Research Analysis Projections For Hydraulic Pumps And Motors Global Markets To Hit $22.9 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the vast landscape of industrial machinery, hydraulic pumps and motors stand as indispensable elements, propelling efficiency and performance across a myriad of applications. Hydraulic pumps generate pressurized fluid flow, while motors convert this hydraulic energy into mechanical power, collectively forming the linchpin of global industries. This exploration into the worldwide markets of hydraulic pumps and motors reveals a dynamic interplay of innovation, technology, and market trends shaping their trajectory. From manufacturing and construction to agriculture, these components play a pivotal role in machinery globally. This journey delves into the factors driving their growth, the technological innovations influencing their evolution, and the challenges and opportunities that define their significant presence in the global market. Uncovering the essential threads connecting hydraulic pumps and motors to the pulse of global industry and innovation, this exploration provides insights into the critical role they play in powering the machinery that underpins our modern world. Boston: "According to the latest BCC Research study, the demand for Hydraulic Pumps and Motors: Global Markets is estimated to increase from $18.8 billion in 2023 to reach $22.9 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2023 through 2028." This comprehensive report delves into the intricacies of the hydraulic pumps and motors market, employing a meticulous segmentation based on type, applications, and geography. With 2022 as the baseline, the analysis extends to provide estimated market data for the period spanning 2023-2028, offering detailed revenue forecasts segmented by type, applications, and geography. The precision of market values is achieved through a triangulation method that incorporates factors such as the total revenue of hydraulic pumps and motors providers, primary interview insights, and secondary white paper information. Beyond numerical analysis, the report navigates through various regions, providing a detailed exploration of the market's application base, while spotlighting major trends, challenges, and the evolving vendor landscape. By projecting the global market size in 2022 and foreseeing its trajectory through 2028, this study offers a comprehensive understanding of the hydraulic pumps and motors industry, encapsulating type, applications, and geography in its insightful scope. Learn More A notable transformation within the hydraulic motors market is marked by the advent of variable speed and brushless DC motors, promising enhanced efficiency and performance. These cutting-edge technologies signify a significant shift, reflecting the industry's commitment to continuous innovation. Another prominent trend shaping the hydraulic motors market is the widespread adoption of these motors in advanced electric vehicles, powering critical components such as braking and steering systems. The efficacy of hydraulic motors, particularly in energy recovery during braking, positions them as a more efficient alternative to traditional electric motors in this context. Simultaneously, the hydraulic pumps market undergoes a significant evolution with the introduction of additive manufacturing (AM). This revolutionary process, involving the creation of three-dimensional objects from digital designs, enables the production of hydraulic pumps that are not only lighter and stronger but also more effective than their conventional counterparts. The versatility of additive manufacturing extends further, allowing for the customization of hydraulic pumps tailored to specific applications, showcasing its potential to reshape the landscape of hydraulic systems. The Key Market Drivers of Global Hydraulic Pumps and Motors Market Increasing Industrial Production:

One of the key market drivers for hydraulic pumps and motors on a global scale is the continuous rise in industrial production. As industries expand and modernize, there is an escalating demand for efficient and reliable power transmission systems, with hydraulic pumps and motors playing a central role. These components are crucial for a myriad of industrial applications, including manufacturing, construction, and process automation. The drive for increased productivity and output in various sectors fuels the adoption of hydraulic systems, pushing manufacturers to seek technologically advanced and high-performance solutions. This growing industrial production landscape contributes significantly to the sustained demand and market growth for hydraulic pumps and motors worldwide. Global Infrastructure Development: Another influential market driver is the ongoing wave of global infrastructure development. As nations invest in expanding and upgrading their infrastructure, there is a heightened need for robust and versatile hydraulic systems. Hydraulic pumps and motors find extensive use in construction machinery, material handling equipment, and various infrastructure-related applications. The intricate and demanding tasks associated with infrastructure projects necessitate reliable and efficient power transmission, making hydraulic systems a preferred choice. The burgeoning construction of highways, bridges, airports, and other critical infrastructure projects worldwide drives the demand for hydraulic pumps and motors, making them indispensable components in the machinery that shapes the world's growing infrastructure. The global push for infrastructure development thus stands as a pivotal force propelling the hydraulic pumps and motors market forward.

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2022 Forecast Period considered 2023-2028 Base year market size $ 18.0 Billion Market Size Forecast $ 22.9 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2028 Segment Covered By Type, Application, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of World (RoW) Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Italy, the U.K., France, Netherlands, Spain, Japan, China, and India Key Market Drivers .

Increasing Industrial Production .

Global Infrastructure Development

The Technological Tapestry:

At the heart of the evolution in hydraulic pumps and motors lies a tapestry of technological advancements. Innovations like variable speed and brushless DC motors are reshaping the landscape, promising not only increased efficiency but also enhanced performance. This section explores how these technological strides are not just about mechanics but about ushering in a new era of responsive and adaptable hydraulic systems.

Driving the Electric Revolution:

One of the significant shifts in the hydraulic motors market is its integration into the realm of electric vehicles (EVs). Beyond conventional applications, hydraulic motors are now the force behind the braking and steering systems of advanced electric vehicles. Delve into how this integration is not only making electric vehicles more efficient but also contributing to the broader sustainability goals of the automotive industry.

Additive Manufacturing: A Game-Changer:

In a world where customization and efficiency reign supreme, additive manufacturing emerges as a game-changer for hydraulic pumps. This section explores how the production of three-dimensional hydraulic components is not just about lighter and stronger materials but about tailoring solutions to specific applications, revolutionizing the manufacturing process.

Industrial Symphony: Meeting the Demand:

With global industrial production on the rise, the demand for reliable power transmission systems is ever-growing. Hydraulic pumps and motors play a pivotal role in meeting this demand, ensuring seamless operations across diverse industries. Discover how these components are becoming indispensable in the industrial symphony, powering everything from manufacturing plants to intricate process automation.

Global Infrastructure: Beyond Boundaries:

As nations strive for progress, infrastructure development becomes a cornerstone. Hydraulic pumps and motors, with their versatile applications, are integral to the construction machinery driving these monumental projects. Explore how these components are not just part of the machinery but key enablers in shaping the infrastructure that defines our modern world.

This report on the hydraulic pumps and motors global markets provides comprehensive insights and analysis, addressing the following key questions:

What are the anticipated market dimensions and growth pace?



The market is expected to expand from $18.0 billion in 2022 to $22.9 billion in 2028, with a forecasted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% throughout the projection period.

What factors are pivotal in propelling the market's growth?



The growth of the hydraulic pumps and motors market is spurred by crucial factors such as the continuous rise in industrial production and the ongoing development of global infrastructure.

Which market sectors are encompassed in the analysis?



The market analysis includes segmentation based on types, applications, and regions for hydraulic pumps and motors.

In terms of type, which segment is projected to lead the market by the conclusion of 2028?



The market is anticipated to be dominated by piston pumps in the type of segment by the end of 2028.

Which geographical area commands the greatest market share in the industry?



The Asia-Pacific region boasts the highest market share in terms of geographical presence.

BONDIOLI & PAVESI S.P.A.

Robert Bosch GmbH



Danfoss

KYB Corporation Parker Hannifin

