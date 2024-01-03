Growing emphasis on worker safety driven by government regulations is a significant force propelling the global protective clothing market growth. For instance, in 2021, the Norwegian Armed Forces (NAF) decided to incorporate Honeywell Spectra Shield Ballistic Materials into their military equipment to enhance protection.



Rising stringent government regulations

The global protective clothing market is rising due to stringent government regulations that have been instrumental in driving the development of cutting-edge protective clothing, prioritizing user comfort and safety. Following the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), employees in the oil and gas sectors are mandated to wear heat and flame-resistant attire. This requirement underscores the critical importance of protective clothing in high-risk work environments.

Growth in the prevalence of industrial accidents and fatalities

As per the US Department of Labor, protective clothing has played a significant role in reducing work-related illnesses and injuries. Protective attire provides essential safety for workers in hazardous environments, alleviating their fears, stress, and anxiety, which, in turn, enhances their productivity and efficiency. Moreover, manufacturers experience fewer lawsuits and reduced compensation costs for their employees. These factors collectively drive the global protective clothing market growth.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in collaboration with state agencies, conducted the Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses, revealing a rise in injury cases in 2021 among private industry employers. The total number of injuries recorded in 2021 was 2, 654.70. Although there was a decrease of 1.8 percent from the previous year, these employers reported 2.6 million nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses. This data highlights the ongoing importance of workplace safety and the need for continued efforts to reduce workplace injuries and illnesses.

India is anticipated to be the fastest-growing country in the Asia-Pacific region

The growing number of industrial accidents in India has provided a positive scope to the protective clothing market. For instance, according to the IndustriALL Global Union, in 2021, at least 429 accidents in major manufacturing sectors in India inclusive of mining, steel, pharmaceutical, and chemicals in which more than 700 workers got injured.

The bolstering growth in these sectors has increased the probability of such accidents. For instance, according to the Ministry of Mines, in 2021, the number of reporting mines for non-metallic minerals stood at 774 which represented an addition of 6 mines over 2020's figure of 767.

Report Segmentation:

By Type



Flame Retardant Apparel

Chemical Defending Garment

Clean Room Clothing

Mechanical protective clothing Limited General-Use Clothing

By End-User



Oil and Gas

Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare Government

Companies Mentioned



DuPont

Honeywell International

MCR Safety (Acquired by Bunzl Plc)

Lakeland Industries

MSA Safety

3M.

ANSELL

Protective Industrial Products

ILC Dover Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.

Key Attributes: