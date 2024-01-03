One Step Rehab In Thailand Leads The Way In Boosting Dopamine For Addiction Recovery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Muay Thai helps boost dopamine in addiction treatment

One Step Rehab in Thailand is combining the dopamine diet with an intensive fitness program to achieve industry-leading recovery rates

- Curtis StoneCHIANG MAI, THAILAND, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The addiction treatment industry has been criticized for its lack of focus on boosting dopamine levels in individuals struggling with addiction. However, One Step Rehab in Thailand is changing the game with their unique approach to addiction treatment. By combining the dopamine diet with an intensive fitness program, they have achieved industry-leading recovery rates among clients receiving residential inpatient treatment at their affordable and high-quality addiction treatment center.Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that plays a crucial role in regulating pleasure, motivation, and reward in the brain. It is often depleted in individuals struggling with addiction, making it difficult for them to experience pleasure from everyday activities and leading to a cycle of substance abuse. One Step Rehab recognizes the importance of addressing this issue and has incorporated the dopamine diet into their 28 day treatment program. This diet focuses on consuming foods that naturally increase dopamine levels, such as lean proteins, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats.In addition to the dopamine diet, One Step Rehab also offers an intensive fitness program focused on Muay Thai boxing as part of their One Step to Recovery treatment approach. Regular exercise has been shown to increase dopamine levels in the brain, leading to improved mood and reduced cravings for drugs or alcohol. The program includes a variety of activities such as yoga, hiking, and strength training, tailored to each individual's needs and abilities.The results speak for themselves, with One Step Rehab reporting industry-leading recovery rates among their clients. Their unique approach to addiction treatment has not only helped individuals overcome their addiction but also improved their overall well-being and quality of life. With their affordable prices and high-quality services, One Step Rehab is making a positive impact on the addiction treatment industry in Thailand.One Step Rehab in Thailand is setting a new standard for addiction treatment by prioritizing the importance of boosting dopamine levels in individuals struggling with addiction. Their combination of the dopamine diet and intensive fitness program has proven to be highly effective in helping individuals achieve long-term recovery. With their commitment to providing affordable and high-quality services, One Step Rehab is truly making a difference in the lives of those struggling with addiction.

