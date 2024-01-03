War Of Words Between Senior MP, MLA In Trinamool Congress Enters Day 2

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 3 (IANS) The war of words between Trinamool Congress' senior MP Sudip Bandopadhyay and MLA Tapas Roy over former's remark that West Bengal will lose its relevance without party founder and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, continued for the second day on Wednesday.

"Had Bandopadhyay concentrated on acting rather than politics, he could have won Dadasaheb Phalke Award," Roy said taking a jibe at the MP.

"Bandopadhyay cannot tolerate those who are followers of both Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee," Roy said.

Reacting to Roy's remark, Bandopadhyay said: "Jab haati chale bazar, toh Kutte bhonke hazar (When elephant moves through market, thousands of dogs bark)."

"There is a popular saying that Jab Hati Chale Bazar...I will not say anything else. Anyone can say anything. That is up to his taste. The people will ultimately decide," Bandopadhyay said.

Counter-attacking Bandopadhyay, Roy said: "Anybody does not become an elephant by just claiming to be one. "Even if he is an elephant, he is just 'white elephant', who is non-productive. I got associated with the Trinamool Congress much before him."

Rao also claimed that Bandopadhyay had made all possible attempts to isolate him from the party.

"For the last 15 years, I have been subjected to humiliation and injustice because of Bandopadhyay. Let him first speak about that. I have full information of what he has done and when time comes, I will raise those issues," Roy said.

