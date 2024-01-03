DUBAI POLICE CARNIVAL AT CITY WALK: CUTTING EDGE INNOVATION, AWE-INSPIRING FEATS, SUPERCARS, PARADES AND MORE

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Want to catch awe-inspiring feats, cutting-edge innovations, spectacular performances and get up-close with the most impressive supercars in the city? Then head down to City Walk from 4 to 7 January where Dubai Police are set to mesmerise the crowds with the free to attend event, Dubai Police Carnival.

Embark on a journey of innovation as Dubai Police unveil their latest groundbreaking projects, showcasing the force’s commitment to safety and cutting-edge advancements in law enforcement technology. Budding forensic scientists, armchair detectives and sticklers for justice will all want to explore the hi-tech tools and techniques that will define the future of policing in the city and beyond.

Feel the rhythm and energy as the Dubai Police Musical Band sets the mood for a festive atmosphere, then prepare to be awed by some four-footed friends as the horsemen and the Police Dog Show come through for a proud strut. The highly trained canine units will display their agility and aptitude with specialised tasks, playing an important role in maintaining the safety of the public.

Witness the glamour and power of the Dubai Police Supercars up close. Admire these stunning vehicles known for their speed and style and appreciate the engineering marvels that contribute to maintaining law and order, and the skills of the specialist police drivers behind the wheel.

The final day of the Dubai Police Carnival on 7 January is set to be an extraordinary event, with a parade including police horses, marching bands, supercars, motorcades and more at City Walk. Starting at 7:30pm from the Coca-Cola Arena, the parade will proceed all the way through Happiness Street. Watch as fleets of motorcycles, rescue vehicles, SWAT vehicles, classic cars, VIP protection cars, the futuristic Patrol “Ghayath” and 150 Dubai Police Cadets take to the street in a spectacular procession.

Make sure to not miss this family friendly, immersive experience while learning more about the wonderful people, teams and technologies that keep the city safe and secure.

Dubai Shopping Festival is supported by Key Sponsor Jumbo and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Seef, Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Bluewaters, Citywalk, Emirates Airline, Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Etisalat by e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart 2, Palm West Beach, Nakheel Mall and The View), The Beach and The Outlet Village.

