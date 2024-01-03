S&P 500 drops, Dow rises, Nasdaq faces downturn

(MENAFN) As 2024 commenced, the financial corridors of Wall Street painted a nuanced picture, displaying a discernible retreat from the formidable gains amassed in the preceding year. The S&P 500, a prominent benchmark index, experienced a decline of 0.6 percent on Tuesday, indicative of the broader market's tepid sentiment. In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average exhibited a marginal uptick, inching 0.1 percent higher, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite grappled with a more pronounced downturn, shedding 1.6 percent of its value. Interestingly, several stocks that had dominated the market landscape in the previous year, emerging as front-runners, faced notable declines. Notably, tech behemoth Apple encountered its most challenging trading day in nearly half a year, reflecting broader market uncertainties.



Prior to this subdued market performance, a prevailing sentiment had permeated Wall Street, hinting at an anticipated hiatus or moderation in the robust rally that had propelled the S&P 500 to an impressive streak of nine consecutive weeks of gains, positioning it tantalizingly close to its all-time pinnacle. Concurrently, the dynamics surrounding Treasury yields underwent a notable shift, retracing slightly after a period marked by substantial upward momentum.



Delving into the specific metrics of Tuesday's trading activity, the S&P 500 concluded at 4,742.83, witnessing a decline of 27 points. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to eke out modest gains, rising by 25.50 points to settle at 37,715.04. In contrast, the Nasdaq composite grappled with a more pronounced downturn, shedding 245.41 points to reach 14,765.94. Further amplifying the nuanced market dynamics, the Russell 2000 index, which tracks smaller-cap companies, experienced a decline of 0.7 percent, or 14.28 points, concluding the trading session at 2,012.80.

