City Of Liberty, MO, Broadens Work With Opengov To Include Support For Asset Management, Financials

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The City chose to grow its partnership with OpenGov, choosing the company's systems for their robust features, capabilities, and user-friendly systems.

MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Looking to move from paper-based work to digital systems, the City of Liberty, MO, began searching for new solutions for asset management and finance. The search led it to expand its partnership with OpenGov , the leader in cloud software for our nation's local governments.Located 20 minutes from Kansas City, the City of Liberty's leadership has been focused on enhancing the capabilities of its systems. In the hunt for new solutions, the City prioritized finding a software provider whose systems would be user-friendly, reliable and would come with robust customer support.After extensive research, the City chose to grow its partnership with OpenGov, choosing the company's systems for their robust features and capabilities and user-friendly systems. Specifically, the City of Liberty selected Cartegraph Asset Management for its asset management needs due to its integrated mobile application and bi-directional GIS integration, as well as OpenGov Financials for its sophisticated, modern approach to providing an ERP purpose-built for local government.The City of Liberty, MO, is now poised for significant improvements in its public works and financial operations. With OpenGov, it anticipates a substantial upgrade in efficiency and reporting, aligning with its commitment to sustainable and innovative management practices.The City of Liberty, MO, joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing

OpenGov

email us here