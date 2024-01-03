City Of Madison, IN, Extends Opengov Partnership To Enhance Asset Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

INDIANA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Seeking a modern system with a robust mobile application and GIS integration, the City of Madison, IN, embarked on a search for an innovative solution. The search culminated in the choice to extend its partnership with OpenGov , the leader in asset management software for our nation's local governments.Located just a few hours from Indianapolis, the City of Madison's leadership was committed to modernizing its asset management. In its search, it focused on finding a system that offered both a mobile application and integrations with other key software for more efficient workflows. OpenGov's Cartegraph Asset Management emerged as the ideal choice, providing accurate data tracking and advanced integration capabilities.The City of Madison, IN, is now set to experience significant operational improvements with OpenGov. The City will soon benefit from streamlined processes, enhanced mobility for field crews, and comprehensive data tracking, aligning with its commitment to innovation and community service.The City of Madison, IN, joins a growing list of public sector organizations revolutionizing work processes with OpenGov's cloud-based software, tailored for government needs.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

