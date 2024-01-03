Church Answers Launches Partnership With Ryan Burge, Opens Church Answers Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The partnership between Ryan Burge and Church Answers begins immediately. Church Answers Research will formally launch on February 1, 2024.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Church Answers, a leading provider of church-focused solutions , is excited to announce a partnership with Ryan Burge and the opening of Church Answers Research.

Ryan Burge is a leading researcher on the church and religion in America and around the world. His research and work on the Nones provided key insights into this aspect of religious life in the United States. Ryan Burge is an associate professor of political science at Eastern Illinois University. He has authored over thirty peer-reviewed articles and book chapters alongside four books about religion and politics in the United States. He has written for the New York Times, POLITICO, and the Wall Street Journal. He has also appeared on NBC and 60 Minutes.

“We could not be more excited about this research partnership with Ryan Burge,” said Thom Rainer, founder and CEO of Church Answers.“We chose to launch Church Answers Research to coincide with this new partnership. More than ever, we will fulfill the promise implied in our name. We bring answers to churches.”

Sam Rainer, president of Church Answers, affirmed his excitement about this new partnership:“Ryan Burge will be a regular featured writer at Church Answers. He will also have his own branded podcast series, 'The Burge Report,' at our Rainer on Leadership podcast. He is already a leading church research voice at his blog, 'Graphs about Religion.' We are excited that he will be a part of the founding of Church Answers Research to bring this expertise to our organization.”

For his part, Ryan Burge believes these types of partnerships are mutually beneficial.“Taking the very best insights from rigorously collected social science data and making it accessible to church leaders and pastors has always been one of my goals as an academic. Partnering with Church Answers makes perfect sense to achieve that mission.”

The partnership between Ryan Burge and Church Answers begins immediately. Church Answers Research will formally launch on February 1, 2024.

About Church Answers: Church Answers was founded in late 2018 to provide resources and information to local churches and their leaders. It has quickly grown to where two out of three churches in America get free and paid solutions from the company every year.

