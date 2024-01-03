Egypt increases electricity prices in 2024 to enhance energy sustainability

(MENAFN) As part of a strategic move to address significant fiscal challenges and enhance energy sustainability, the Electricity Utility Regulatory Authority in Egypt has announced a revised electricity pricing structure, effective from January 2024. This decision encompasses adjustments to pricing tiers for various consumption segments and introduces a modified plan to curtail electrical current loads, limiting them predominantly to daylight hours. Interestingly, this adjustment in electricity tariffs follows a series of three postponements since July 2022, highlighting the delicate balance authorities are striving to maintain between economic stability and consumer affordability.



The impetus behind this electricity price adjustment is deeply rooted in the Egyptian government's overarching strategy to mitigate the burgeoning energy subsidy costs that exert substantial pressure on the nation's fiscal framework. Specifically, the government aims to curtail the energy subsidy bill, which places a significant burden on the state's general budget. Notably, the reduction in electricity selling prices translates to approximately 6 billion pounds, a subsidy shouldered by the Egyptian Ministry of Finance. This fiscal support manifests as a 10 piasters per kilowatt-hour reduction in electricity prices supplied to industrial entities.



Delving deeper into Egypt's fiscal landscape, the draft budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024 earmarked approximately 200 billion pounds for support and grants related to social services. This figure represents a notable increase, amounting to 21.4 billion pounds compared to the previous fiscal year's allocation of 178.8 billion pounds. Furthermore, the recalibrated electricity pricing structure entails a hike in consumption segment values, with incremental rates spanning between 16 percent and 26 percent. These adjustments aim to strike a harmonious balance between ensuring fiscal prudence and maintaining essential social services while navigating the intricacies of energy pricing in a rapidly evolving economic landscape.

MENAFN03012024000045015682ID1107680033