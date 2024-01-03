Iran Reaffirms Its Support For Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace - MFA

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iran backs the peace reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia,
said Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman for Iranian Ministry of Foreign
Affairs, Azernews reports.
Kanaani said that this was a key point during the visit of the
Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, to Armenia.
Kanaani also said that Iran is willing to assist in advancing
the peace process and enhancing the peace and stability in the
region.
The Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, visited
Armenia on December 27.
Meanwhile, on December 11, Kanaani said that Iran welcomed the
joint statement between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the exchange of
prisoners. He added that Iran hoped the process of discussions
between the two countries will end with fruitful results.
