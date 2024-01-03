Russia Changes Priorities In Selecting Targets For Strikes In Ukraine - British Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Recent missile attacks on Ukraine show that Russian forces are primarily trying to hit defense industry facilities, not energy infrastructure, as was the case last winter.

That's according to the British Ministry of Defense , referring to intelligence data, Ukrinform reports.

"Since 29 December 2023, Russia has increased the intensity of its long-range strike operations against Ukraine. Its forces have committed a significant proportion of the stock of air launched cruise missiles and ballistic missiles they had built up over recent months. The recent strikes likely primarily targeted Ukraine's defense industry," the ministry wrote on the report posted on X.

The Ministry of Defense added that such a step suggests at least a temporary change of approach applied last winter, when the Russians primarily targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

"Russia appeared set to restart this campaign by hitting energy sites in early December 2023," the report noted.

"Russian planners almost certainly recognise the growing importance of relative defense industrial capacity as they prepare for a long war," the Ministry of Defense concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on January 2, Russian troops launched a barrage of missiles and drones at Ukraine. Air defense forces downed 72 of 99 incoming targets, including 10 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

As a result of the attack, five people died and 130 were injured, and more than 250 civilian objects were damaged.