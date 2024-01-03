Over 2,700 Trucks Waiting In Lines At Borders Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the border between Ukraine and Poland, traffic continues to be blocked at three checkpoints, with 1,530 trucks queuing up.

There are still 1,000 trucks at the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint, 30 more at the border with Slovakia, and 180 at the Romanian border.

The spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, told Ukrinform.

"The blocking of the Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne, Krakivets-Korczowa, and Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoints continues. According to the Polish border guards, as of this morning, 1,530 trucks are queuing in these three directions towards Ukraine, most of them at the Yahodyn and Krakivets checkpoints," he said.

Demchenko reminded that on December 24, traffic was unblocked at the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint, but queues remain - 1,000 trucks are waiting to cross.

According to him, traffic on other sections of the border is not blocked for trucks. However, due to the actions on the territory of Poland, drivers and carriers are looking for alternative routes, which leads to an increase in truck traffic in other directions, and as a result, to an increase in queues.

As of the morning, 30 trucks were waiting to cross the border from Slovakia toward Ukraine at the Uzhhorod checkpoint.

At the border with Romania, 180 trucks were waiting to cross into Ukraine at the Porubne checkpoint.

As reported, on November 6, Polish carriers began a blockade of truck traffic near the three largest checkpoints on the border with Ukraine: Korczowa-Krakivets, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, and Dorohusk-Yahodyn.

Among the main demands is the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers, which was abolished by the agreement with the European Union until June 30, 2024.

On Sunday, December 24, Polish farmers suspended the blockade of traffic for trucks near the Medyka checkpoint until January 2-3. Meanwhile, Polish carriers refused to do so and continue to blockade the roads in front of the checkpoints in Dorohusk, Korczowa, and Hrebenne.