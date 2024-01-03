Ukraine, India's Top Diplomats Hold Phone Call

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine during his first phone call in 2024 with Subramanyam his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam

Jaishankar discussed cooperation on the Peace Formula and agreed to hold a meeting of the intergovernmental commission.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy reported this on the X social network, reports Ukrinform.

“My first call in 2024 was with Dr Subrahmanyam

Jaishankar on Ukrainian-Indian relations. I informed my counterpart of Russia's recent escalation of terror and mass air attacks, which caused civilian suffering and destruction," the minister wrote.

The parties also discussed further cooperation regarding the Peace Formula. In this regard, Dmytro Kuleba briefed his counterpart on Ukraine's vision of the Global Peace Summit of leaders.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also noted that he agreed with Jaishankar to hold in the near future a meeting of the Indian-Ukrainian intergovernmental commission, the first one since 2018.

"The rejuvenation of this primary mechanism of our bilateral ties will allow us to jointly move forward in a comprehensive manner," Kuleba emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Happymon Jacob, an Associate Professor of Diplomacy and Disarmament Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University's School of International Studies, believes that India is changing its attitude towards Russia's war against Ukraine and is gradually shifting to the opinion that the war should end as soon as possible.