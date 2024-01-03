IGB Operator Reveals Gas Transportation Figures As Of 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. More than 15.5 million MWh have been transported via the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector (IGB) in 2023, the ICGB, the pipeline operator, told Trend .

“The gas pipeline currently operates with 3 bcm/y capacity, securing about a half of Bulgaria's domestic consumption needs and allowing for gas transport to other countries in the region. Over 20 new network users were registered throughout the year, expanding the pool of companies with access to the interconnector's network. With an additional infrastructure in Kardzhali, IGB already provides a new, diversified source of natural gas to local communities and businesses,” said the company.

Reportedly, in 2023, ICGB launched its first yearly auctions and secured over 80 percent booked capacity for the new gas year. Quasi-yearly capacity auctions were also introduced to allow capacity booking at the interconnection point with the Greek national operator, which will enable access to gas quantities from the LNG terminal in Alexandroupolis upon its expected launch in 2024. Assessing the growing market interest in this new route, ICGB initiated an incremental capacity process to expand the pipeline's technical capacity to 5 bcm/y. Binding phase of the process is planned for the summer of 2024.

“The independent transmission system operator also enabled gas deliveries to Moldova and Ukraine via the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline, strengthening Europe's energy connectivity and diversification of sources. A vital part of the Vertical Gas Corridor (Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary) ICGB pioneered the idea of expanding the initiative towards Moldova and Ukraine with the support of adjacent TSOs, as developing energy infrastructure in synergy with neighboring countries and partners is vital for a more sustainable, secure energy sector,” said the ICGB company.

The IGB gas pipeline connects with the Greek national gas transmission system (DESFA S.A.) and the Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline (TAP AG) in the area of Komotini (Greece), and with the Bulgarian gas transmission system (Bulgartransgaz EAD) in the area of Stara Zagora. The total length of the gas pipeline is 182 km, the diameter of the pipe - 32'' - and a design capacity of up to 3 billion m3/year in the direction Greece - Bulgaria. Depending on the market interest for larger capacity and the possibilities of the neighboring gas transmission systems, the capacity of IGB is designed with the option for increase up to 5 billion m3/year with additional construction of a compressor station.

