Positions Of Some EU Countries Negatively Affect Peace-Building Process In South Caucasus - Azerbaijani Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. Positions of some
EU countries negatively affect peace-building process in South
Caucasus, Azerbaijan's Presidential Representative for Special
Assignments Elchin Amirbayov told Estonian Public Broadcasting
(ERR) company, Trend reports.
"At a certain stage, the European Union played an important role
in bringing together the positions of Armenia and Azerbaijan within
the peace process. I would like to appeal to the EU countries to
support Azerbaijan's aspiration to conclude the peace process and
reach a peace agreement with Armenia as soon as possible," he said.
"This will allow turning the page of hostility and enable the
entire South Caucasus to gradually start a normal life, with good
neighborhood between all three countries."
"I would like to ask for refraining from any actions and
statements that could harm this perspective. Unfortunately, the
European Union is not yet a fully unified structure, and we see how
the positions of individual countries negatively impact the process
of achieving a long-term, fair peace in the South Caucasus," the
official noted.
Amirbayov pointed out that the European Union would be happy if
there were no prospects for new wars in its immediate neighborhood
in the South Caucasus.
"To achieve this, we need to reject any attempts of revanchism,
which are sometimes voiced in Armenian society, and encourage the
goodwill of Azerbaijan and, hopefully, Armenia will complete work
on the peace agreement. So, Europe will only benefit if Armenia and
Azerbaijan sign a peace treaty in the near future, and if European
countries cannot substantially help this process, we expect that,
at least, they won't hinder it," he said.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN03012024000187011040ID1107680019
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.