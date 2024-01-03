Positions Of Some EU Countries Negatively Affect Peace-Building Process In South Caucasus - Azerbaijani Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. Positions of some EU countries negatively affect peace-building process in South Caucasus, Azerbaijan's Presidential Representative for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov told Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) company, Trend reports.

"At a certain stage, the European Union played an important role in bringing together the positions of Armenia and Azerbaijan within the peace process. I would like to appeal to the EU countries to support Azerbaijan's aspiration to conclude the peace process and reach a peace agreement with Armenia as soon as possible," he said. "This will allow turning the page of hostility and enable the entire South Caucasus to gradually start a normal life, with good neighborhood between all three countries."

"I would like to ask for refraining from any actions and statements that could harm this perspective. Unfortunately, the European Union is not yet a fully unified structure, and we see how the positions of individual countries negatively impact the process of achieving a long-term, fair peace in the South Caucasus," the official noted.

Amirbayov pointed out that the European Union would be happy if there were no prospects for new wars in its immediate neighborhood in the South Caucasus.

"To achieve this, we need to reject any attempts of revanchism, which are sometimes voiced in Armenian society, and encourage the goodwill of Azerbaijan and, hopefully, Armenia will complete work on the peace agreement. So, Europe will only benefit if Armenia and Azerbaijan sign a peace treaty in the near future, and if European countries cannot substantially help this process, we expect that, at least, they won't hinder it," he said.

