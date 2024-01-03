Oil prices increase amid growing tensions in Middle East, Red Sea shipping concerns

(MENAFN) In the early hours of Wednesday's Asian trading session, oil prices exhibited a subtle yet notable increase, largely propelled by persistent apprehensions surrounding potential shipping disruptions in the Red Sea and escalating geopolitical tensions within the Middle East. Specifically, by 0004 GMT, the international benchmark Brent crude climbed by 26 cents, equating to a 0.4 percent uptick, reaching a valuation of USD76.11 per barrel. Concurrently, the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also experienced a similar trajectory, advancing by 26 cents, or 0.3 percent, settling at USD70.64.



This recent price surge follows a series of significant events that have heightened concerns within the global oil markets. Earlier in the week, oil prices witnessed an approximate USD2 surge subsequent to reported Houthi-led attacks on vessels navigating the Red Sea. Furthermore, the geopolitical landscape intensified as reports emerged of an Iranian warship's presence in the region on Monday. Notably, in response to escalating maritime threats, American military helicopters reportedly thwarted an attack by Houthi forces targeting a container ship managed by the prominent Danish shipping entity, Maersk. In a related strategic move, both Maersk and its German counterpart, Hapag-Lloyd, communicated their intentions to steer clear of the Red Sea route—a crucial passage facilitating access to the strategic Suez Canal.



As tensions continue to simmer and geopolitical complexities evolve, there remains a palpable concern within the global oil industry. The potential escalation of conflicts in these critical waterways not only jeopardizes maritime safety but also raises significant challenges for oil transportation routes. Consequently, any further deterioration in this geopolitical landscape could potentially culminate in the disruption of pivotal waterways essential for the efficient global transport of oil.

