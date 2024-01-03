(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of hostilities, the Russian military has carried out a series of precision strikes on Ukrainian military facilities, according to a statement released on Tuesday. The move comes in the wake of Moscow accusing Kiev of orchestrating "terrorist attacks" on Donetsk and Belgorod and vowing retaliation. Russian officials revealed that the strikes were aimed at key military-industrial complexes in Kiev and its suburbs, targeting facilities involved in the production of missiles and drones, as well as those engaged in the repair of weaponry and military equipment.



The Russian Ministry of Defense explained that the strikes also focused on missile depots, ammunition, and aircraft weaponry supplied to Ukraine by Western countries. The use of long-range precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles was emphasized in the military operation, with officials asserting that the mission was successfully accomplished, hitting all designated targets.



Earlier reports from Ukrainian officials and media detailed a barrage of missile strikes on Kiev and Kharkov, a city near the Russian border, resulting in numerous casualties. Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko reported power outages in residential buildings and facilities, along with fires at two warehouses containing unspecified items. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky confirmed four fatalities and 92 injuries as a result of the strikes.



The recent escalation adds a dangerous dimension to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with Moscow accusing Kiev of violating international law by deploying air defense systems in residential districts. Vassily Nebenzia, Moscow's envoy to the United Nations, had previously highlighted this concern, noting that such practices by Ukraine often lead to civilian casualties.



As the situation unfolds, the international community closely watches the rapidly evolving dynamics in the region, raising concerns about the humanitarian impact of the conflict and the potential for further escalation. The precision strikes on military facilities underscore the deepening tensions between the two nations, emphasizing the need for diplomatic efforts to de-escalate and find a peaceful resolution to the crisis.





