Sterlite Power's Orderbook Strengthens With New Orders Worth INR 2,000 Crores In Q2 FY '24

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 03 January 2024: Sterlite Power, a leading power transmission developer and global products and services provider, has secured a substantial surge in orders for its Global Products and Services (GPS) business during Q2 FY'24. The orders, totaling ~INR 2,000 crores, signify a remarkable increase of INR 700 crores as compared to Q1 FY24. The company's robust performance reflects the global momentum in the transmission infrastructure components market, fueled by the ongoing wave of energy transition. In the first half of the fiscal year, Sterlite Power has secured a cumulative total of INR 3,300 crores in orders. These orders encompass high-performance, green products like conductors, OPGW, cables and specialized Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services, from both domestic and international markets.



Sterlite Power continues to play a pivotal role in India's green grid transformation, securing major orders for prestigious projects like Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd's 765kV D/c BHADLA III - SIKAR II (Part - 1) and OPGW cable supply for Part E transmission project in Rajasthan, supporting the renewable energy evacuation efforts in the western region of the country. Internationally, the company is strengthening its presence in the Americas, Africa, and the Middle East.



The Power Cables segment has also witnessed strategic wins for critical infrastructure projects, including metros, data centers, hospitals, and power projects. Notably, Sterlite Power will supply 33kV cables to Phase 2 of Ahmedabad Metro rail and Phase 1 of Surat Metro rail projects, contributing to faster and smoother commutes for millions. Additionally, the company will provide 132kV cables to the Sawai Mansingh Hospital Expansion Project in Jaipur and 33kV cables to energy-intensive data centers in Bengaluru, ensuring uninterrupted power supply for these vital services.



Beyond supplying cutting-edge power products, Sterlite Power's specialized EPC services are addressing network congestion challenges for power utilities. It has secured new orders for the uprate of existing power transmission lines of 132kV and 220kV for Rajasthan and Odisha state power utilities.



Commenting on the achievements, Manish Agarwal, CEO of Global Products & Services business, stated, "We are thrilled to see our range of conductors, OPGW, cables and specialized services making a tangible impact in projects of national and international importance. To achieve the world's and India's net-zero ambitions, providing cutting-edge solutions is vital, and we are committed to doing so."



About Sterlite Power:



Sterlite Power is a leading private sector power transmission infrastructure developer and Global Products and Services provider. We have a robust portfolio of 33 completed, sold and under construction power transmission projects covering approximately 15,350 circuit Kms of transmission lines across India and Brazil. With a strong portfolio of high-performance power conductors, extra-high voltage (EHV), high voltage (HV) and medium voltage (MV) cables and optical ground wires (OPGW), we deliver to over 70 countries. We have established ourselves as a leading cable solution provider with the state of art of manufacturing facility of cables ranging from 6.6kV to 220kV. We also possess EPC turnkey capabilities to provide end-to-end integrated cables solutions to our customers. The specialized EPC vertical provides bespoke solutions for the upgrade, uprate, and fiberization of existing transmission infrastructure projects. Advancing the carriage toward a green energy-efficient future, Sterlite Power has an increasing focus on integrating renewable energy into the grid. It is the first transmission player to launch InvIT in the power sector, listed on the BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The Company has been recognized as the 'Power Transmission Company of the Year' at The Economic Times Energy Leadership Summit 2023 and is a recipient of international awards from S&P Platts as well as International Project Management Association (IPMA).

