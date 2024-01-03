Poll shows suspicions rising over Biden`s 2020 election triumph

(MENAFN) A recent Washington Post poll, conducted in collaboration with the University of Maryland, has unveiled a growing skepticism among Americans regarding the legitimacy of President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election. The survey, released on Tuesday, indicates that only 62 percent of United States adults now believe that Biden was fairly elected, marking a decline from 69 percent two years ago when a similar question was posed.



The erosion of confidence is notably pronounced among Republicans, with just 31 percent expressing belief in the legitimacy of Biden's election, down from 39 percent two years ago. Independents also exhibited a decrease in confidence, dropping from 72 percent to 66 percent.



Even within the Democratic ranks, confidence in Biden's legitimacy dipped from 94 percent to 91 percent.



This decline in belief comes at a critical juncture as Biden gears up for his potential reelection bid in 2024, facing challenges from not only within his own party but also against Republican rivals. Notably, the poll reflects a shift in voter sentiment, with Biden trailing behind former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race.



As Biden's reelection campaign grapples with rising concerns over issues such as the illegal immigration crisis and high inflation, the focus has shifted towards portraying Trump as a threat to democracy. However, the poll suggests that attitudes towards Trump's role in the January 2021 United States Capitol riot are softening, with only 37 percent of United States adults attributing a "great deal" of responsibility to the ex-president, down from 45 percent shortly after the incident.



The results underscore the enduring impact of debates surrounding the 2020 election and allegations of fraud, despite years of media coverage defending Biden's victory. The shifting perceptions could shape the political landscape as the nation heads into the 2024 election cycle, reflecting the complex interplay of voter sentiments, political narratives, and the evolving public discourse on issues of national importance.





