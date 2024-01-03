PM Strengthens Bilateral Ties In Meeting With UAE Foreign Trade Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 3 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh met with the United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi on Wednesday.During the meeting, the Prime Minister underscored the profound fraternal relations between Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, emphasizing the significance accorded to these ties by His Majesty King Abdullah II and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.Khasawneh and the Emirati Minister deliberated on aspects of cooperation in trade and investment. They explored avenues to strengthen and advance these collaborations, moving forward with partnership and cooperation projects that align with the interests of both nations and their respective peoples.The Prime Minister expressed Jordan's backing for the United Arab Emirates as it hosts the 13th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization in the first quarter of this year. The conference will see the participation of ministers and officials from the organization's 164 member states, with high-level Jordanian officials also attending.Khasawneh commended the sisterly United Arab Emirates for successfully hosting the Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) last month, during which several important initiatives were announced.Al Zeyoudi expressed appreciation for Jordan's support under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and its active role in COP28 and other significant forums. This, he noted, underscores the depth of fraternal relations between the two countries, showcasing their distinction across various levels.Al Zeyoudi emphasized the relentless efforts of both nations to foster increased cooperation and partnership in the realms of trade and investment. He expressed his hope for robust Jordanian participation in the thirteenth Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization and leveraging Jordan's expertise in the fields of food and medicine, particularly in light of the establishment of the Emirates Drug Corporation.