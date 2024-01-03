Youth For Climate Action Initiative Launched To Drive Environmental Leadership

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 3 (Petra) -- The Youth for Climate Action initiative was launched on Wednesday to enhance the skills of young specialists, grooming future leaders, and capitalizing on specialized opportunities within the Water-Energy-Food-Ecosystem (WEFE Nexus), supported by the Dutch Embassy.This initiative, arising from the recommendations of the Second National Water Harvesting Policy Dialogue held in November, assembles 15 young individuals and environmental activists from various governorates of the Kingdom as members.Under the patronage of Mashhour Rifai, Chairman of the Inter-Islamic Network on Water Resources Development and Management (INWRDAM) and President of the Higher Council for Science and Technology (HCST), the initiative was officially launched in the presence of Marwan Raqqad, the Network's Executive Director.Rifai commended the role of creative youth in research and innovation, emphasizing their capacity to instigate positive change. He highlighted numerous investment opportunities to transform their initiatives into national success stories.Rifai announced the Council's adoption of the concept of a national information bank, serving as a comprehensive database for all sectors in the Kingdom. He also recommended the organization of a dedicated day for local water.Raqqad outlined plans for the initiative's year-long development, leading to the establishment of a youth council with the support of INWRDAM. He mentioned that the Water, Food, Energy, and Environment Practitioners Community, a part of INWRDAM, includes capacity-building activities for youth, to be featured in the agenda of the high-level meeting of Islamic countries in the Red Sea region scheduled for mid-January in Amman.Discussions and proposals from young environmental activists centered around formulating a comprehensive plan to enhance their capabilities in environmental negotiations and active participation in regional and international forums.