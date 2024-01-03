Hamas deputy gets murdered in Beirut explosion

(MENAFN) In a dramatic turn of events, the deputy leader of Hamas, Saleh al-Arouri, was killed in a drone strike in Beirut, Lebanon. The incident, which occurred in the southern suburb of Dahiyeh on Tuesday, has heightened tensions in the region, with Palestinian militants, local security sources, and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah all attributing the attack to Israel.



Al-Arouri, a founding commander of Hamas' military wing and the deputy chairman of the group's political bureau, was one of seven people killed in the blast. Lebanese security officials have pointed to an Israeli drone as the likely perpetrator of the strike. This marks the first time Israel has targeted Beirut since the 2006 war with Lebanon.



Israeli military officials, adhering to their policy of silence on extraterritorial assassinations, have refrained from commenting on the attack. The killing of al-Arouri, amid Israel's ongoing conflict with Hamas over the past three months, has drawn condemnation from Hamas. Izzat Al-Rishq, a member of Hamas' political bureau, characterized the incident as a "cowardly assassination" by Israel, emphasizing the perceived failure of the enemy to achieve its aggressive goals in the Gaza Strip.



While Israel has engaged in hostilities with Hamas, it has notably avoided large-scale attacks on Lebanon, focusing instead on clashes with Hezbollah militants along the Israel-Lebanon border.



Hezbollah, a Shiite paramilitary and political group, has declared itself "at war" with Israel. However, Nasrallah has outlined the group's strategy as a limited campaign to tie up Israeli forces near the border, preventing their deployment to Gaza.



The assassination of al-Arouri adds a new layer of complexity to the volatile dynamics in the region, with potential ramifications for the ongoing conflicts involving Hamas, Hezbollah, and Israel. The incident raises questions about the future trajectory of hostilities and the broader geopolitical implications in the Middle East.







