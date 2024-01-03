Braille Institute Celebrates 5Th Annual Assistive Technology Month In January

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Experts discuss the latest in assistive technology to increase independence and improve daily activity for those who are blind or visually impaired

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Braille Institute, a leading organization dedicated to empowering individuals with vision impairment, proudly announces its 5th Annual Assistive Technology Month, taking place throughout January 2024. This month-long initiative aims to showcase the latest innovations in assistive technology, focusing on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and gaming, for those who are blind or visually impaired.

The highlight of this year's Assistive Technology Month is a series of free online workshops featuring experts in the field, some of whom are visually impaired themselves. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about leading-edge products and gain practical knowledge that can make a meaningful impact on their lives.

Workshop Highlights:

: Join Ross Minor, renowned blind gamer and gaming accessibility consultant, as he shares his inspiring life story and explores the latest advancements in accessible gaming. Minor will also provide valuable tips for blind gamers, making this workshop a must-attend for gaming enthusiasts of all abilities.: Discover the revolutionary Be My Eyes app feature, Be My AI, designed to describe surroundings like never before. There will be a live demonstration of the app and attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions.: Braille Institute Access Technology Specialist, Earth Kidkul, will lead a workshop on creating video content on YouTube for individuals with vision impairment. Learn essential techniques to unleash your creativity and share your story through the power of video.: Delve into the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with a workshop hosted by Dr. Ron Peterson, who will discuss the positive and challenging aspects of AI for people with visual impairments. Gain insights into how the AI revolution is transforming the accessibility landscape.

"Assistive technology is a real game changer for people with vision impairment. In the new year, there's no better time to explore the myriad tools and apps that can empower individuals to remain independent and active in their daily lives. Assistive Technology Month workshops are designed to provide practical skills and knowledge that can truly make a difference," said Skylar Covich, Braille Institute Lead Access Technology Specialist.

Full Schedule of Workshops

Embrace the new year as an opportunity to learn new skills and leverage technology for enhanced independence and empowerment.

Braille Institute has seven locations in Southern California that offer free technology services for anyone who is blind or visually impaired. Group and individual instruction are available on a wide range of mainstream and adaptive technology devices including iPhones, iPads, Android phone and Android tablets. Individuals can get help from our technology centers either in-person or virtually, free of charge.

SOURCE Braille Institute of America