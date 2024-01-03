GWSO INC Announces Acquisition Of AQST USA LLC, Paving The Way For A Clean Energy Revolution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Temecula, CA, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWSO INC (Global Warming Solution Inc), a leading clean tech solutions company headquartered in California, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of AQST USA LLC, a Space Science & Technology company based in Mississippi. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for GWSO INC and AQST USA LLC, as it sets the stage for rapid growth and development of the flagship technology TrinityPower-Nexus (TPN). The acquisition also strengthens and accelerates the development of a recent contract signed for a multi-million research and development project with the Research, Development, Testing, Evaluation & Training (RDTE&T) Roger F. Wicker Center for Ocean Enterprise and The Institute for Advanced Analytics & Security at the University of Southern Mississippi for the US NAVY.

AQST USA LLC, led by its visionary founders Raymond Caldas and Joel Smith, has been at the forefront of space science and technology innovation. Their expertise and groundbreaking work have paved the way for revolutionary advancements in the clean energy sector. With this acquisition, GWSO INC will integrate the vast knowledge and cutting-edge technology resources of AQST USA LLC to accelerate the development of the hydrogen economy.

At the heart of this collaboration lies TrinityPower-Nexus (TPN), a groundbreaking technology that promises to transform the clean energy landscape. TPN is a compact system capable of electrolyzing hydrogen (H2) and oxygen (O2) on-demand and on-site, using proprietary high-temperature cells. This innovation introduces the world's first mobile micro hydrogen and oxygen fuel plant generator, offering a practical and accessible solution for clean fuel production.

With an estimated life expectancy of over 25 years, TPN provides a sustainable energy solution and significantly reduces the cost of producing pure hydrogen. The breakthrough technology is set to make hydrogen fuel accessible to a wider audience at an estimated cost of just $2 per kilogram. This move aligns with GWSO INC's commitment to providing affordable and eco-friendly alternatives to conventional energy sources.

"This acquisition represents a pivotal moment for GWSO INC and AQST USA LLC," said Michael Pollastro, CEO of GWSO INC. "By combining our strengths and resources, we are poised to accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions and make hydrogen accessible to a global audience. Our partnership with the RDTE&T Roger F. Wicker Center for Ocean Enterprise and The Institute for Advanced Analytics & Security at the University of Southern Mississippi further validates our commitment to driving innovation in the clean tech sector."

Raymond Caldas, Co-Founder and CEO of AQST USA LLC stated, "We are excited to join forces with GWSO INC and leverage their expertise in clean tech solutions. Together, we will propel the development of TrinityPower-Nexus and revolutionize the hydrogen economy."

Joel Smith, Co-Founder and President of AQST USA LLC, added, "This acquisition marks a significant step forward in advancing sustainable energy solutions. We look forward to collaborating with GWSO INC to make clean fuels accessible and affordable for everyone."

GWSO INC's acquisition of AQST USA LLC will undoubtedly reshape the clean energy landscape, offering a game-changing solution for clean hydrogen production. The company's commitment to innovation and sustainability positions it at the forefront of the clean tech industry, driving the transition toward a greener and more environmentally responsible future.

Michael Pollastro

Chief Executive Officer

Global Warming Solutions Inc.

About AQST USA LLC

AQST USA LLC (AQST) a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Smal Business stands at the forefront of innovation as a multifaceted research and manufacturing company specializing in space systems, advanced technologies, and clean energy solutions. Our vision is to offer 'One Platform - Infinite Solutions' that caters to both terrestrial and space applications. At AQST, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of science and defense, harnessing the power of cutting-edge technologies to pave the way for a sustainable and brighter future on Earth and in Space.

About Global Warming Solutions Inc.

Global Warming Solutions Inc. (GWSO) is a publicly traded worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate climate change and its effects on the planet. The company's mission is to develop and bring innovative market technologies that address the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.



