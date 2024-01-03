State media reports KSA legitimately joins BRICS

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Saudi Arabia has formally announced its membership in the BRICS+ group, as reported by state television on Tuesday. The decision comes after months of negotiations, with Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan expressing last August that a comprehensive evaluation of details would precede any official decision.



The BRICS group, originally consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa until January 1, expanded its membership at the start of the year, welcoming five new nations, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. The move underscores the geopolitical and economic significance of the group, with member countries working towards fostering enhanced cooperation and influence on the global stage.



Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan had previously highlighted the BRICS group as a "beneficial and important channel" for strengthening economic ties among member nations. The inclusion of Saudi Arabia aligns with the kingdom's strategic goals of diversifying its alliances and engaging in broader international economic collaborations.



The BRICS+ group is poised to witness further expansion later this year, as Venezuela seeks to secure permanent membership during the upcoming summit in Russia scheduled for October 2024. Moscow, currently holding the one-year rotating presidency, has expressed its commitment to facilitating the integration of new partners, with President Vladimir Putin emphasizing the group's growing influence.



Approximately 30 other countries have expressed their intent to engage in the activities of the BRICS+ group, reflecting a global interest in aligning with the economic powerhouse.



Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in an interview published on Monday, hailed the BRICS group as representing the "future of humanity" due to its substantial economic power.



As Saudi Arabia officially joins the BRICS+ alliance, the international community watches closely, anticipating the impact of this collaboration on global economic dynamics and the geopolitical landscape. The expansion of the BRICS+ group underscores the evolving nature of alliances and partnerships in a rapidly changing world.





