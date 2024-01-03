Geetanjali Mishra's Winter Wardrobe Includes Vibrant Shawls, Woollen Jacket

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Actress Geetanjali Mishra has opened up on her winter fashion styles, sharing how she has switched her wardrobe for the upcoming months, and has included vibrant shawls, woollen jackets and thermal wear in her outfits.

Talking about her cosy outfits for the winters, Geetanjali shared: "I have recently observed a significant fall in night time temperatures, prompting me to switch my wardrobe for the upcoming months. Throughout the day, I opt for lightweight cotton Kurtis."

"However, as the sun sets, I embrace my recently purchased woollen jacket from Lucknow's renowned Aminabad market. Additionally, I have begun incorporating thermal wear beneath my usual attire to add warmth," shared the 'Kundali Bhagya' actress.

She went on to say, "to diversify my look, I include a range of vibrant shawls, each uniquely crafted with affection and attention to detail. These shawls draw inspiration from the diverse colours and cultures across various Indian states."

Geetanjali added that she sometimes uses them in her character look, which compliments Rajesh's outfits perfectly while keeping her warm and stylish.

She is currently seen as Rajesh in the sitcom 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'.

In the current track of the show, children request Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi) to attend a New Year's party. He tactfully diverts their enthusiasm towards a home celebration, and everyone agrees. Preparations for the celebration at home begin, but a twist arises when Beni (Vishwanath Chatterjee) shows Happu passes to a New Year's party featuring a Russian dancer.

Excited, Happu and Beni attend the event, leaving the family upset. The following day, photographs from the party surface in the newspaper, much to Happu and Beni's dismay. Their attempts to conceal the news from the family are thwarted by Gabbar (Saheb Das Manikpuri), who shows the news to Rajesh (Geetanjali) and Katori Amma (Himani Shivpuri).

Katori Amma punishes Happu by decreeing that he cannot refuse anyone's request for the next two weeks. Everyone takes advantage of this opportunity and bombards Happu with their demands. Hritik (Aryan Prajapati), Chamchi (Zaara Warsi), and Ranbir (Somya Azad) seek Happu's intervention with their Master (played by Vijay Kumar Singh), who threatens to fail them in exams.

Meanwhile, a rift emerges between Katori Amma and Rajesh, culminating in Rajesh demanding that Amma be sent to her brother's house, while Amma insists that Rajesh be sent to her parental home (mayka).

--IANS

sp/dan