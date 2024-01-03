               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Notice Of The Annual General Meeting Of RTX On 25 January 2024


1/3/2024 5:46:51 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Noerresundby, Denmark, 3 January 2024
Announcement no.01/2024


Enclosed please find the notice convening the Annual General Meeting of RTX to be held on Thursday 25 January 2024 at 3.00 pm at the Company's address: Stroemmen 6, Noerresundby.

Best regards,
RTX A/S

Peter Røpke
CEO

Questions and further information:
Peter Røpke, CEO, tel. +45 96 32 23 00
Please visit RTX's website at:


Attachment

  • RTX CA No 01-2024 - 03.01.24 - Notice of AGM with agenda and complete proposals

MENAFN03012024004107003653ID1107679966

