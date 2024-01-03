Product Estimation And Should-Cost Analysis Leader Galorath Appoints Three New Executives To Support Next Wave Of Expansion And Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Additions Bring Diverse Expertise to Industry-Leader in Transforming Cost, Scheduling, Should-Cost Analysis, and Project Estimation

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Galorath , the premier provider of cost, scheduling and should-cost estimation solutions and consulting services, announced the addition of three executives to its leadership team-Matt "Mac" McDonald as President of Galorath Services and Vice President of Galorath, Inc., Fritz Wuethrich as Head of International Markets, and Charles Orlando as Vice President of Marketing. Bringing a diverse range of expertise, the new team members are poised to elevate the Galorath brand, foster growth globally across key market segments, and ensure sustainable company success.



"I am delighted to welcome the newest leaders of our executive team as we usher in a new era of growth and scale business globally," said Dan Galorath, founder and chief executive officer, Galorath. "Sharing company values and dedication to the evolution of Galorath, its flagship platform, SEER®, and breadth of professional services, these individuals infuse new talent, expertise, and a diverse knowledge set that will play a pivotal role in shaping the next wave of growth and fueling scalability in new markets."

Galorath, product estimation and should-cost analysis leader, adds three executives to its leadership team.

Empowering organizations with the tools and talent needed to optimize project results and cost-effectiveness, the new appointments bring a diverse range of experience to Galorath's industry leading should-cost and will-cost analysis, product and project cost estimation, and optimization as the company scales its offerings and global reach.





Matt McDonald – With over 30 years of experience, McDonald has sold and delivered a wide range of solutions, including critical program management, data management, test and evaluation, digital transformation, and cybersecurity. His experience includes in-depth knowledge of service delivery to the DoD (Department of Defense), regulatory, healthcare, energy, and higher education verticals in the public sector. He specializes in nexus solutions that integrate capabilities to create new innovative market solutions. As President of Galorath Services and Vice President of Galorath, Inc., McDonald leads strategy, operations, and business development. Prior to joining Galorath, McDonald served as chief growth officer for Enterprise Knowledge, LLC, an expert consultancy on data and information management, where he led growth strategy and business development.

Fritz Wuethrich – Wuethrich brings an over 30-year track record of assisting companies in expanding revenue opportunities, improving operational excellence, and enhancing user- or customer experiences through digital transformation. As transformational growth leader and Head of International Markets, Wuethrich is responsible for shaping customer value realization and assisting clients to ensure the best experience and success with Galorath solutions. Prior to Galorath, Wuethrich oversaw engagements for HCL Technologies in Switzerland where he drove company growth through turnaround and transformation of market engagement and focus on digital platforms, CX/UX and digital products. Charles Orlando – Orlando is an accomplished, innovative technology leader and serial entrepreneur with over 25 years of diversified B2B SaaS industry experience and a five-time bestselling author. He specializes in building and scaling SaaS companies in terms of revenue, processes, and team. As Vice President of Marketing, Orlando is responsible for driving all marketing strategy and go-to-market activities, including demand generation, marketing operations, product marketing, public relations, and brand. Prior to joining Galorath, Orlando consulted as a fractional CMO for multiple SaaS companies in HRtech, MarTech, and FinTech markets where he built marketing strategy and processes from the ground up, including tech stack, team formation, and go-to-market strategy.

About SEER® by Galorath

SEER® offers unparalleled capabilities in project cost forecasting, risk mitigation, and actionable insights, making it the go-to platform for project cost planning for hardware and software development, systems engineering, aerospace, and manufacturing companies. Leveraging its sophisticated modeling technology and thousands of project-applicable datasets, Galorath solutions have proven to accurately replicate real-world project outcomes faster and with greater accuracy than competitive offerings. Whether in software or hardware development, manufacturing, Information Technology (IT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, or cryptocurrency, SEER by Galorath empowers organizations with data-driven insights needed to launch products on budget and ahead of schedule.

About Galorath

Leveraging four decades of in-market experience and success, Galorath transforms cost, scheduling, should-cost analysis, and project estimation, optimizing outcomes, and achieving unparalleled cost efficiencies for public and private sector organizations worldwide. SEER®, Galorath's flagship platform, is trusted by industry giants like Accenture, NASA, Boeing, the U.S. Department of Defense, and BAE Systems. Consistently delivering up to 30% cost savings within the first year, SEER accelerates time to market, dramatically enhances project predictability and visibility, and ensures project should-costs are on track and on budget. For more information, visit .

