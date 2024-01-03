Avian Influenza Vaccines Market Size To Surpass US$ 205.81 Million By 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Avian Influenza Vaccines Market is expected to clock US$ 205.81 million by 2031 and to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The Avian Influenza Vaccines Market is playing a pivotal role in global health, focusing on the development and distribution of vaccines to combat avian influenza, a potential threat to both poultry and human populations. This press release aims to highlight key developments, advancements, and the dynamic landscape of the Avian Influenza Vaccines Market. Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: Avian Influenza Vaccines Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 142.12 million Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 205.81 million CAGR 4.2% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Strain, Application, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Market Overview:

The Avian Influenza Vaccines Market is at the forefront of preventive medicine, addressing the risks associated with avian influenza viruses that can have significant economic and public health implications. The market is dedicated to providing effective vaccines to safeguard both poultry populations and potentially mitigate the risk of transmission to humans.

Key Developments Driving Market Dynamics:

Strain-Specific Vaccine Formulations: Advancements in vaccine technology have led to the development of strain-specific vaccines tailored to prevalent avian influenza strains. This targeted approach enhances the effectiveness of vaccination programs in poultry farms.Surveillance and Monitoring Programs: The market is increasingly focused on surveillance and monitoring programs to track the prevalence and evolution of avian influenza viruses. This data informs the design and modification of vaccines to address emerging viral strains.Global Preparedness and Rapid Response: Given the potential for avian influenza viruses to cross species barriers, the market emphasizes global preparedness and rapid response mechanisms. Collaborative efforts among governments, international organizations, and vaccine manufacturers are crucial for a timely and coordinated response.

Market Segmentation:

Type: Combination Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Live Recombinant Vaccines

Strain: H5, H7, H9

Application: Chicken, Turkey, Duck, Goose

Challenges and Opportunities:

Virus Mutation Challenges: The rapid mutation of avian influenza viruses poses challenges in maintaining vaccine efficacy. Opportunities exist for ongoing research to understand viral evolution and adapt vaccine formulations accordingly.Global Distribution Challenges: Ensuring global access to avian influenza vaccines, particularly in regions with large poultry populations, remains a challenge. Opportunities lie in developing distribution networks and collaborations to address accessibility barriers.One Health Approach: Opportunities for advancements lie in adopting a One Health approach that considers the interconnection between human, animal, and environmental health. This holistic strategy is essential for addressing the complex dynamics of avian influenza.

Table of Content

Market EcosystemTimeline Under ConsiderationHistorical Years – 2021Base Year – 2022Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031Currency Used in the ReportResearch ApproachData Collection MethodologyData SourcesSecondary SourcesPrimary SourcesMarket Estimation ApproachBottom UpTop DownMarket Forecasting ModelLimitations and AssumptionsCurrent Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022)Regulatory LandscapeDriversRestraints/ChallengesOpportunitiesCombination VaccinesInactivated VaccinesLive Recombinant VaccinesH5 StrainH7 StrainH9 StrainChickenTurkeyDuckGoose

Browse full TOC here

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT :



Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS :



Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Buy this Premium Research Report:

Future Outlook:

The Avian Influenza Vaccines Market is poised for continuous growth and innovation as the industry focuses on research, international collaboration, and a comprehensive approach to preventing and managing avian influenza. The market anticipates transformative changes in the global strategy to mitigate the risks associated with these viruses.

Browse other reports:

According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global wearable medical device market was valued at US$ 18 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 19.9% to reach US$ 132.5 billion by 2031.

According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the laser hair removal market was valued at US$ 645.8 million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 20.4% to reach US$ 3,433 million by 2031.

According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global veterinary vaccines market was valued at US$ 11.41 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.90% to reach US$ 19.12 billion by 2031.

According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global ventilators market was valued at US$ 1.22 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.43% to reach US$ 2.74 billion by 2031.

According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global ultrasound market was valued at US$ 10.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% to reach US$ 14.75 billion by 2031.

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: ... Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter