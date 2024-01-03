Newton Dentistry Announces Free Oral Cancer Screening Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Newton Dentistry

The team at Newton Dentistry will provide free Oral Cancer Screening with every hygiene visit

- Newton DentistryNEWTON, MA, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Newton Dentistry wants to emphasize the importance of early detection of Oral Cancer effectively. The family practice is committed to the health and well-being of patients, and therefore will be offering complimentary oral cancer screening with every hygiene checkup for the month – not just this month but every month.Dr. Yoon Ji Jang, General Dentist , said "Oral cancer goes unnoticed until it has spread to other areas of the body. Dentists can identify early signs of oral cancer during regular dental checkups, which include an oral cancer screening that is essential in the detection of cancerous and precancerous conditions.” Oral Cancer affects over 50,000 people in the United States every year, according to the American Cancer Society. Statistics show one fifth of patients under the 55 years old are diagnosed with Oral Cancer and dental exam screenings are by far the best way for early detection and intervention.Dr Jang continues: "During an oral cancer screening, the dentist will take a look in your mouth, cheeks, throat, tongue, tonsils, and floor of the mouth to check for any red/white patches or sores, and check the surrounding head and neck region for any lumps or bumps."Any part of the mouth, including the tonsils, tongue, cheeks, throat, and floor of the mouth, can be affected by oral cancer, a dangerous and potentially fatal illness. In addition to being essential for preserving oral health, routine dental exams and hygiene checks can act as an early warning system for oral cancer.About Newton DentistryAt Woburn Dentistry, we have been providing dentistry services to patients in Newton, MA and the surrounding areas for over 50 years. We specialize in general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, implant dentistry, sedation dentistry, emergency dentistry, and more. At Newton Dentistry, our patients are our number one priority and our goal is to provide caring, compassionate, and high-quality care for people of all ages. Our patients rave about the friendly, thoughtful, and professional work done by both our Dentists and Hygienists. / .

