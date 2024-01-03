US refuses Gaza ethnic purgative suggestion

(MENAFN) The United States State Department has openly criticized recent Israeli proposals advocating for the mass removal of Palestinian residents from the Gaza Strip. In a statement posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller denounced comments made by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir as "inflammatory and irresponsible."



Miller explicitly rejected the notion of mass deportation of Palestinians, emphasizing that Gaza is Palestinian land and will remain so. While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other cabinet members have denied official government endorsement of resettling Gaza's inhabitants, the State Department urged the ministers to distance themselves from such rhetoric immediately.



The controversy stems from comments made by Ben Gvir, who asserted that encouraging residents of Gaza to emigrate would be a "right, just, moral, and humane solution," citing benefits for Israelis in border communities. Following Miller's statement, Ben Gvir remained steadfast, expressing gratitude to the USA but affirming Israel's determination to prioritize its interests.



Finance Minister Smotrich echoed similar sentiments, advocating for the encouragement of emigration from Gaza during an interview with Army Radio. He argued that reducing the population in Gaza could significantly alter the discourse following the conflict.



The United States State Department's strong condemnation reflects heightened tensions surrounding discussions on the future of Gaza and underscores the complexities of addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As the situation unfolds, the international community closely watches the developments, emphasizing the need for diplomatic solutions and dialogue to ensure a just and lasting resolution to the longstanding conflict.





