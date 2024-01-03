Bernie Sanders demands funds for Israeli war on Gaza to stop

(MENAFN) In a renewed and emphatic call, United States Senator Bernie Sanders has advocated for the cessation of USD10 billion in unconditional military aid to Israel, citing concerns over what he terms a "brutal war" waged against Palestinians in Gaza. Sanders, a Vermont independent aligned with the Democratic Party, emphasized that Israel's military response to Hamas' actions has been deemed "grossly disproportionate, immoral, and in violation of international law."



In a statement released on Tuesday, Sanders, who previously indicated support for defense systems to protect Israel from rocket and missile attacks, omitted any such qualifiers this time.



Instead, he criticized the Israeli government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, characterizing the ongoing conflict as a "brutal war against the Palestinian people." Sanders underscored the use of US-provided weaponry, including bombs and artillery shells, in the Israeli military operations against Gaza.



Highlighting the devastating toll on Gaza, Sanders pointed out that over 22,000 Palestinians have been killed, 57,000 wounded, and approximately 70 percent of the region destroyed or damaged since October 7. Moreover, an alarming 85 percent of Gaza's total population has been displaced, adding urgency to Sanders' call for a reevaluation of United States military assistance to Israel.



Expressing concern over the complicity of United States taxpayers in what he views as the destruction of innocent lives, the 82-year-old senator emphasized the need to halt this support.



Sanders' stance adds to the ongoing debate surrounding United States foreign aid and its role in conflicts in the Middle East. The senator's vocal criticism raises questions about the future trajectory of United States-Israel relations and the broader implications for American involvement in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



