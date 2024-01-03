Double Dates: Croatia Twin Girls Born In Different Years

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Zagreb: Twin girls in Croatia will celebrate their birthdays on different dates after they were born just a minute apart but in different years, a hospital said Wednesday.

One of the girls was born at 23:59 (2259 GMT) on December 31, and the other a minute after midnight on January 1, an official told AFP at a hospital in the coastal town of Split, where the babies were born.

"It is really an unusual situation," head of the hospital's perinatology department Damir Roje told local media.

He added that although he had seen twins born over different days before, it was the first time in his professional career that he had seen twin babies born over different years.

The tiny difference means the family will celebrate one of the girls' birthdays on New Year's Eve and the other one on New Year's Day, he said.