(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Get ready for a Smurfs takeover at City Centre Mirdif from January 4 to 21 this DSF







Dubai, UAE, January 03, 2024: City Centre Mirdif invites families to enjoy a unique Smurf-tastic experience from January 4 to 21, 2024 during the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF).

Get ready to watch the show, meet the characters, then step into the magic forest for some fun and Smurfy games and lots of photo opportunities!

In collaboration with Dubai Calendar, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), IMPS, and produced by EventBox, the event offers an immersive experience into the world of Smurfs, the popular blue figures originally based on the comic series of the same name.

Magic forest activity area – January 4 to 15

Visitors can explore the magical forest activity area, featuring Papa Smurf's house and interactive games. Guest activities include an AR magic mirror to transform into a Smurf, puzzle-solving, gardening, navigating a mirror maze, and getting crafty. Attendees should keep an eye out for Azrael, the evil wizard Gargamel's cat, hinting at his mischievous plans.

Smurf-tastic Science Fair – January 11 to 21

This 25-minute“Smurfy” performance features Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy Smurf, and Hefty Smurf competing to create the most extraordinary invention for a chance to win the coveted prize-cup. Alongside the stage show, visitors can meet their favourite Smurf characters throughout the mall, for a memorable Smurf-themed experience.

The Smurfs event schedule includes:

From January 4 to 15 – Daily activities from 2 pm-10 pm



From Jan 11 to Jan 21 –

Show 1: 4:00pm-4:25pm

Meet & Greet 1: 4:30pm-4:45 pm

Show 2: 6:30 pm-6:55 pm

Meet & Greet 2: 7:00pm-7:15pm

Show 3: 8:30 pm-8:55 pm

Meet & Greet 3: 9:00pm-9:15 pm

The Smurf village and stage shows at City Centre Mirdif will be open to the public. Families are encouraged to join the Smurf-tastic adventure, and capture cute memories with their beloved Smurf characters during DSF.