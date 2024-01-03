Evacuation Plane Dispatched To Aid Jordanian Family In Saudi Arabia Following Traffic Accident

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 3 (Petra) -- Acting upon royal directives, the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army promptly dispatched a medical evacuation plane from the Royal Air Force early Wednesday to assist a Jordanian family involved in a traffic accident in Saudi Arabia.Lieutenant Colonel Doctor Moaz Momani, the Royal Air Force Medical Commander, reported that the family of four was airlifted using a specialized medical crew. One of the injured family members is in serious condition, while the others are in moderate condition.Expressing gratitude, the family members extended their thanks to His Majesty King Abdullah II for this compassionate gesture and acknowledged the dedicated efforts made by the army.