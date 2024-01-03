Ongoing Israeli Strikes In Gaza Kill, Injure Scores Of Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Jan. 3 (Petra) -- The continued bombing by Israeli occupation forces in various areas of the Gaza Strip has resulted in the tragic loss of life and injuries to dozens of Palestinians, including children and women. The bombings have been particularly concentrated in the central and southern parts of the Strip, coinciding with the launching of fire belts. This marks the 89th day of the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.According to Palestinian sources, the occupation forces carried out several massacres during the early hours of Wednesday and the previous night, leading to the loss of dozens of lives.In the city of Rafah, three Palestinians were martyred and others were injured when the occupation targeted a house belonging to the Al-Nahhal family in the Khirbet Al-Adas area.Additionally, several Palestinians lost their lives, and dozens were injured, as a result of the occupation's bombing of a house located behind the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) schools in the eastern part of Al-Maghazi, in the central sector.Occupation aircraft also destroyed several Ain Goliath towers in the Nuseirat camp and targeted the vicinity of Twenty Street in the camp.Furthermore, fire belts were executed to the east of the Nuseirat camp and Khan Yunis, accompanied by explosions and intense bombardment from Israeli warplanes in the southern parts of central Khan Yunis.The occupation aircraft conducted a series of forceful raids on the Nuseirat, Bureij, and Maghazi camps in the central Gaza Strip.Violent Israeli airstrikes targeted the Al-Manara, Qaizan Al-Najjar, and Ma'an neighborhoods in the city of Khan Yunis.The latest update from the Palestinian Ministry of Health reports the death toll at approximately 22,185 martyrs, with 57,035 Palestinians sustaining various injuries since the beginning of October last year. Thousands of individuals remain missing.