Jordanian Expats In Qatar Propel Remittances To Record High Of $130 Million In 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Jan. 3 (Petra) -- Jordanian workers in Qatar have contributed significantly to the country's economy, with remittances reaching approximately 475 million riyals ($130 million) in the past year 2023. This reflects a notable growth of 10 percent compared to the 2022 figures, which stood at around 426 million riyals ($117 million).Bank and exchange company employees in the Qatari market revealed these findings, highlighting the continued exponential growth in financial transfers from Jordanian expatriates. The periodic data collected from commercial banks and exchange companies in Qatar underscore the increasing presence of the Jordanian community in the country.Qatar has emerged as a crucial Gulf destination for Jordanian workers, who are employed across various sectors, both in the public and private domains. Their financial contributions, sent regularly to their families, play a vital role in supporting the Jordanian economy, enhancing financial stability, and improving living standards, they added. These remittances cover diverse needs, including loans, tuition costs, healthcare, and housing.The majority of Jordanians in Qatar are employed in government education and health sectors, as well as private educational and medical institutions. Additionally, significant numbers work in sectors such as finance, banking, real estate, contracting, construction, industry, hospitality, tourism, food, service companies, and information technology. Notably, remittances from Jordanian workers in Qatar serve as a crucial source of hard currency, bolstering the cash reserves of the Central Bank of Jordan.The Jordanian community in Qatar currently exceeds 70,000, the majority of whom are part of the country's workforce. In recent years, Qatar pledged to create 20,000 job opportunities for Jordanian youth in its labor market, with half of this commitment fulfilled by the end of the last year.In 2022, remittances from Jordanian workers in Qatar amounted to $440 million (JD312 million), marking a 10 percent increase from $400 million (JD283.6 million) recorded in 2021.